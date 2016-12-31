Main Menu

31 Декабрь 2016 г.

В аэропортах Москвы отменены 46 рейсов

vz 10:06:00 CET

31.12.2016 18:30 : Порядка 50 россиян застряли в Дубае

echomsk 17:32:00 CET

Из-за непогоды в Симферополе задержали более 50 рейсов

interfax-ru 5:23:00 CET

В аэропортах Москвы отменили более 40 рейсов

newsru 11:42:00 CET

В Москве отменили 45 авиарейсов

polit 11:49:00 CET

12:34 В Москве под Новый год отменено больше 45 авиарейсов

rosbalt 11:16:00 CET



Владимир Путин: Трудна, но обединяваща година



((تک سوژه های سایبری)) ـ عروس هایی که ساحل را سیاهپوش کردند!

Russian Federation (6)

Domodedovo(RU)

Moskva(RU)

