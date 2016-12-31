Main Menu
31 Декабрь 2016 г.
В аэропортах Москвы отменены 46 рейсов
bg
fa
vz 10:06:00 CET
31.12.2016 18:30 : Порядка 50 россиян застряли в Дубае
echomsk 17:32:00 CET
Из-за непогоды в Симферополе задержали более 50 рейсов
interfax-ru 5:23:00 CET
В аэропортах Москвы отменили более 40 рейсов
newsru 11:42:00 CET
В Москве отменили 45 авиарейсов
polit 11:49:00 CET
12:34 В Москве под Новый год отменено больше 45 авиарейсов
rosbalt 11:16:00 CET
Countries
Russian Federation (6)
Places
Domodedovo(RU)
Moskva(RU)
