31 Декабрь 2016 г.

01.01.2017 00:14 : Полиция задержали в центре Берлина неизвестного.  bg  fr  nl

echomsk 22:55:00 CET

В Берлине задержан мужчина, сообщивший о бомбе у Бранденбургских ворот

vesti 22:47:00 CET

bg

Малката Ангела Меркел няма да получи убежище Similarity: 0.31

fr

« Nous opposerons notre compassion et notre cohésion au monde haineux des terroristes » Similarity: 0.30

nl

Merkel: 2016 zat vol zware beproevingen Similarity: 0.31

