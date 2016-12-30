Main Menu
30 Декабрь 2016 г.
СМИ: Посол России госпитализирован в Израиле
bg
fa
ro
vz 0:39:00 CET
В Тель-Авиве попал в больницу российский посол
kommersant 2:47:00 CET
Совпадение? В Израиле после разговора о резолюции ООН экстренно госпитализировали посла России
obozrevatel 11:20:00 CET
