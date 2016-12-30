Main Menu

30 Декабрь 2016 г.

СМИ: Посол России госпитализирован в Израиле  bg  fa  ro

vz 0:39:00 CET

В Тель-Авиве попал в больницу российский посол

kommersant 2:47:00 CET

Совпадение? В Израиле после разговора о резолюции ООН экстренно госпитализировали посла России

obozrevatel 11:20:00 CET

bg

Лавров: Русия ще изгони 35 американски дипломати в отговор на санкциите на САЩ Similarity: 0.30

fa

آمریکا 35 دیپلمات روسیه را اخراج کرد Similarity: 0.30

ro

Guvernul rus a ordonat închiderea şcolii Anglo-Americane din Moscova Similarity: 0.30

Алексей Дробинин (3)

Израиле Александр Шеин (3)

UN Security Council (1)

