27 Декабрь 2016 г.

Итоги 25-летия Независимости Республики Казахстан. Международные инициативы

inform 14:18:00 CET

ИТОГИ ГОДА - Министр культуры и спорта: Возвращение в Казахстан черепа Кейки батыра стало историческим событием 2016 года

interfax 12:01:00 CET

Пенсии в Казахстане в 2017 году будут повышены на 20% в два этапа

interfax 4:12:00 CET

Kazakhstan (5)

Astana(KZ)

Арыстанбека Мухамедиулы (1)

Тамара Дуйсенова (1)

