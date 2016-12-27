Main Menu
27 Декабрь 2016 г.
27.12.2016 20:32 : Серьезный сбой произошел на Таганско-Краснопресненской линии московского метро
echomsk 18:54:00 CET
На севере Таганско-Краснопресненской линии московского метро произошел сбой
kommersant 17:29:00 CET
Движение на фиолетовой ветке московского метро восстановлено
vesti 17:53:00 CET
