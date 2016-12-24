Main Menu
24 Декабрь 2016 г.
Умер бывший посол России в Армении Владимир Ступишин
kommersant 16:59:00 CET
Скончался бывший посол России в Армении Владимир Ступишин
kp 17:23:00 CET
Vladimir Petrov (2)
Тигран Балаян (2)
Владимира Ступишина (1)
Facebook (1)
