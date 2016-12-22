Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

22 Декабрь 2016 г.

Отток капитала из России МВФ оценил в 100 миллиардов долларов (01.05.2014)

deutschewelle-ru 3:14:00 CET

Приказ Министерства энергетики Российской Федерации от 07.10.2016 г. № 1047 "Об утверждении форм предоставления информации для подготовки ежегодного государственного доклада о состоянии энергосбережения и повышении энергетической эффективности в Российской Федерации и порядков их заполнения"

rg 8:09:00 CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Alexander Ivanov (2)

Варвару Караулову (2)

Дмитрий Серебряков (1)

Александр Абабков (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.