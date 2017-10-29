|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Taliban militants attack security checkpoints in Afghanistan
|
Afghan security force members inspect the site of Taliban attack in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2017. Up to nine police personnel were killed as Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Khashik and Shahbaz neighborhoods outside Ghazni city, the capital of eastern Ghazni province....
xinhuanet_en 2:16:00 AM CET
|
|
|