|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk kicks off campaign amid Adani protests
|
From bowling clubs to spin bowlers, the Queensland election campaign has begun. After visiting acting governor Chief Justice Catherine Holmes on Sunday morning to issue the writs, Ms Palaszczuk headed to a family bowls club in her electorate of Inala to launch her campaign before an adoring crowd of Labor supporters and angry anti-Adani protesters.
smh 3:32:00 AM CET
|
|
|