Sunday, October 29, 2017

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk kicks off campaign amid Adani protests

From bowling clubs to spin bowlers, the Queensland election campaign has begun. After visiting acting governor Chief Justice Catherine Holmes on Sunday morning to issue the writs, Ms Palaszczuk headed to a family bowls club in her electorate of Inala to launch her campaign before an adoring crowd of Labor supporters and angry anti-Adani protesters.

smh 3:32:00 AM CET

Australia's anti-Muslim One Nation party could make big gains in Queensland snap election

straitstimesSG 6:31:00 AM CET

