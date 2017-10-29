|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 29, 2017
On Baseball: Manfred Makes His Choice: Punish Gurriel, but Leave the World Series Alone
Among the other reasons Manfred cited for delaying the suspension, this stands out: “I felt it was unfair to punish the other 24 players on the Astros roster,” he said. “I wanted the burden of this discipline to fall primarily on the wrongdoer.” Denying Gurriel a chance to help his team in the World Series would have severely affected him.
nytimes 4:22:00 AM CET
