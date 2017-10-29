|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Cuba announces new immigration policies to boost ex-pat ties
Cuba’s foreign minister on Saturday announced changes to the island’s immigration policies, seeking to strengthen ties with the 800,000 Cubans living outside the country amid strained relations with Washington following accusations that U.S. diplomats suffered mysterious sonic attacks in Havana.
financialexpress 2:10:00 AM CET
