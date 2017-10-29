|News ClusterEnglish
Prisoners WILL be allowed to vote after government U-turn
In 2005, the European Court of Human Rights, which is separate from the EU, ruled in favour of axe killer John Hirst, and said that the current blanket ban on prisoner voting was unlawful. Then Prime Minister David Cameron resisted the move, saying the idea of letting prisoners vote makes him feel ‘physically sick’.
dailymail 11:03:00 AM CET
