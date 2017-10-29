Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Iceland's scandal-hit PM wins snap election, hopes to form government

REYKJAVIK: Iceland's conservative prime minister came out on top in a snap election despite a string of scandals, final results confirmed on Sunday (Oct 29), but it remained unclear whether he will be able to form a viable coalition. PM Bjarni Benediktsson, 47, was accused named last year in the "Panama Papers" worldwide tax-evasion leaks.

channelnewsasia 9:43:00 PM CET

Icelandic voters give centre-left opposition narrow win in parliament

timesofoman 3:09:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iceland (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Iceland(IS)

Reykjavik(IS)

Help about this topicRelated People

Independence Party (4)

Bjarni Benediktsson (2)

Gudni Johannesson (2)

Arnar Thor Jonsson (1)

Katrin Jakobsdottir (1)

Einar Orn Thorlacius (1)

Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Green Movement (4)

Democratic Party (3)

Progressive Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TaxHaven

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.