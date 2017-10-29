|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Iceland's scandal-hit PM wins snap election, hopes to form government
|
REYKJAVIK: Iceland's conservative prime minister came out on top in a snap election despite a string of scandals, final results confirmed on Sunday (Oct 29), but it remained unclear whether he will be able to form a viable coalition. PM Bjarni Benediktsson, 47, was accused named last year in the "Panama Papers" worldwide tax-evasion leaks.
channelnewsasia 9:43:00 PM CET
|
|
|