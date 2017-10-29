Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Heathrow probe after 'security files found on USB stick'

The Sunday Mirror said there were at least 174 documents on the stick, which it said was found on the pavement, and some were marked as "confidential" or "restricted", but could be read. Some files disclosed the types of ID needed to access restricted areas, a timetable of security patrols and maps pinpointing CCTV cameras, the paper said.

bbc 6:30:00 AM CET

Heathrow investigates after 'security data found on USB stick'

itv 7:41:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

The Sun (2)

Sunday Mirror (2)

Airport Heathrow (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.