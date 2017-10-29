|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Heathrow probe after 'security files found on USB stick'
|
The Sunday Mirror said there were at least 174 documents on the stick, which it said was found on the pavement, and some were marked as "confidential" or "restricted", but could be read. Some files disclosed the types of ID needed to access restricted areas, a timetable of security patrols and maps pinpointing CCTV cameras, the paper said.
bbc 6:30:00 AM CET
|
|
|