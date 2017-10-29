|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Bombs kill at least 17 people in Somali capital Mogadishu
|
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car bomb explosion, at the gate of Naso Hablod Two Hotel in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday. Feisal Omar, Reuters. MOGADISHU - Two car bombs killed at least 17 people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police said,....
abs-cbnnews 4:19:00 AM CET
|
|
|