Sunday, October 29, 2017

Bombs kill at least 17 people in Somali capital Mogadishu

Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car bomb explosion, at the gate of Naso Hablod Two Hotel in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday. Feisal Omar, Reuters. MOGADISHU - Two car bombs killed at least 17 people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police said,....

abs-cbnnews 4:19:00 AM CET

Militant attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 25

tribune 9:11:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Somalia (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mogadishu(SO)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mohamed Abbou (1)

Mohammed Hussein (1)

Abdiasis Abu Musab (1)

Ali Nur (1)

Abdikadir Abdirahman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Al Shabab (3)

African Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

TerroristAttack

