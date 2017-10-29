Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car bomb explosion, at the gate of Naso Hablod Two Hotel in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday. Feisal Omar, Reuters. MOGADISHU - Two car bombs killed at least 17 people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police said,.... abs-cbnnews 4:19:00 AM CET