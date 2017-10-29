Main Menu

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Missing grandmother Karen Brown found safe in Glasgow

A grandmother who had been missing from her home for more than two weeks has been found safe and well. Police said Karen Brown, 47, was traced in Glasgow city centre on Sunday afternoon. Her husband Jock Brown had travelled to London to search for her and urged her to meet him at Hamleys toy shop....

TheScotsman 5:41:00 PM CET

belfasttelegraph 7:34:00 PM CET

