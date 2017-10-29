|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
Missing grandmother Karen Brown found safe in Glasgow
|
A grandmother who had been missing from her home for more than two weeks has been found safe and well. Police said Karen Brown, 47, was traced in Glasgow city centre on Sunday afternoon. Her husband Jock Brown had travelled to London to search for her and urged her to meet him at Hamleys toy shop....
TheScotsman 5:41:00 PM CET
|
|
|