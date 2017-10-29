|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Pakistan frees 68 Indian fishermen held for trespassing
F.P. Report. KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday released 68 Indian fishermen held for trespassing into its territorial waters, officials said. Indian and Pakistani fishermen are frequently detained for illegal fishing since the Arabian Sea border is not clearly defined and many boats lack the technology to fix their precise location.
