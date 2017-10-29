|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Top House Intel member ‘can’t comment’ if Trump under investigation in Russia probe
The House Intelligence Committee's top Democratic member said he "can't answer" on whether President Donald Trump is under investigation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. "I can't answer that one way or the other," Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.
ABCnews 2:48:00 PM CET
