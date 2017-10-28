|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, October 28, 2017
|
|
Catalan vote, ECB news weigh on euro
|
The euro held near a three-month low against the US dollar yesterday, undermined by the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence from Spain, while robust corporate earnings reports helped a broad advance in equity markets. The Catalan declaration, made after a secret ballot, is now likely to be ruled illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.
timesofmalta 8:09:00 AM CEST
|
|
|