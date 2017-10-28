Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, October 28, 2017

British Navy fires nine sailors from nuclear submarine

LONDON: Nine British sailors assigned to a nuclear submarine have been discharged from the Royal Navy after failing compulsory drug tests, Britain 's ministry of defence has confirmed. The service personnel, stationed aboard HMS Vigilant -- one of four Royal Navy submarines equipped with nuclear....

timesofindia 1:54:00 PM CEST

British Navy Fires Nine Sailors from Nuclear Submarine

naharnet-en 1:53:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Help about this topicOther Names

Royal Navy (6)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.