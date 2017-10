UK set to shiver as temperatures plummet The first widespread frost of the season is expected to hit the UK on Monday morning as overnight temperatures plummet to lows of minus 4C (25F). While much of the country has enjoyed a comparatively balmy October so far, a blisteringly cold Sunday night will see temperatures fall below freezing in places. skynews 6:10:00 PM CEST Frost forecast as temperatures set to plummet across UK Temperatures could fall as low as minus 4C (25F) this weekend as the autumn’s first widespread frost spreads across the country. belfasttelegraph 7:57:00 AM CEST