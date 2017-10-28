Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, October 28, 2017

The Iran nuclear deal collapse – Sonny Atumah

The United States President Donald Trump a fortnight ago decertified the Iranian Nuclear Accord entered into in Vienna, Austria in July 2015. The deal limited Iran’s capacity to civilian nuclear programme for power and medical purposes. The United States was empowered to watch over Iran with the US....

onlinenigeria 8:47:00 AM CEST

Iranian minister, Azeri president discuss upcoming Tehran tripartite talks

irna 4:05:00 AM CEST

Iranian Pres: Tanzania important gateway to E Africa

iran-daily 1:45:00 PM CEST

Russian companies discussing $1.5b investment in Iran’s energy projects

tehrantimes 12:42:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (29)

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
Tanzania, United Republic Of (5)

Flag
Azerbaijan (3)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Bakı(AZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hassan Rohani (2)

Donald Trump (1)

United States (4)

Nuclear Accord (2)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Jeff Brown (1)

North Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

OPEC (2)

Islamic Republic (2)

European Union (1)

UN Security Council (1)

International Atomic Energy Agency (1)

South Pars (1)

Air Force (1)

Gazprom (1)

Joint Economic Commission (1)

The Pentagon (1)

United Nations General Assembly (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

Nuclear

JRCSafeguards

UNbodies

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.