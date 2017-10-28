Main Menu

Saturday, October 28, 2017

In Kenya election re-run, polling incomplete and next steps uncertain

By Maggie Fick. KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenyans who boycotted a repeat presidential election voiced relief on Saturday after authorities indefinitely delayed further attempts to hold the vote in some opposition areas due to the risk of violence. But while the election board's decision stemmed the....

news-yahoo 8:22:00 PM CEST

In Kenya, polarising election re-run rekindles ethnic tensions

financialexpress 11:08:00 PM CEST

Flag
Kenya (10)

Kisumu(KE)

Nairobi(KE)

Mombasa(KE)

William Ruto (3)

Raila Odinga (2)

Uhuru Kenyatta (2)

Maggie Fick (2)

Hassan Hussein (2)

Fred Olando (1)

Caleb Kingwara (1)

Eric Chitayi (1)

Alison Williams (1)

Julius Genga (1)

Henry Kahango (1)

Alice Wahome (1)

George Obulutsa (1)

Collins Owuor (1)

Supreme Court (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

European Union (1)

Amnesty International (1)

