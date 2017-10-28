|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Another driver's yellow flag leaves Stroll starting 12th in Mexican Grand Prix
Williams driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, steers his car during qualifiers for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell AP. MEXICO CITY – Quebec F1 driver Lance Stroll was....
montrealgazette 10:20:00 PM CEST
