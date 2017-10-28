Main Menu

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Michael Gove apologises 'unreservedly' for Harvey Weinstein joke

Michael Gove has apologised "unreservedly" for making a joke on the radio which compared being interviewed by Today presenter John Humphrys with being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The Environment Secretary was one of the guests on the programme's 60th anniversary edition when he made the....

itv 11:39:00 AM CEST

Nicola Sturgeon hits out at Michael Gove over Weinstein joke

TheScotsman 2:23:00 PM CEST

