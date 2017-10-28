Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Rome's Trevi Fountain turns red after protester dumps dye into it.
Rome's Trevi Fountain has turned red after an activist poured dye into it to protest against Rome's 'corruption and filth.
euronews-en 5:18:00 AM CEST
Rome's Trevi Fountain runs red for the second time in 10 years
nzherald 1:55:00 AM CEST
Countries
Italy (4)
United States (3)
Places
Rome(IT)
Related People
Marcello Mastroianni (1)
Virginia Raggi (1)
Anita Ekberg (1)
Graziano Cecchini (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.