Saturday, October 28, 2017
JFK assassination files: 12 things we’ve learned
The US National Archives has published some 2,800 previously sealed or censored documents related to the 1963 assassination of former president John F. Kennedy. The release was made under a 1992 law, which requires documents linked to the case to be opened within 25 years unless the president objects on national security grounds.
euronews-en 5:18:00 AM CEST
