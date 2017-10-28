Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, October 28, 2017

JFK assassination files: 12 things we’ve learned

The US National Archives has published some 2,800 previously sealed or censored documents related to the 1963 assassination of former president John F. Kennedy. The release was made under a 1992 law, which requires documents linked to the case to be opened within 25 years unless the president objects on national security grounds.

euronews-en 5:18:00 AM CEST

JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing

news-yahoo 1:50:00 PM CEST

In newly-released JFK files, a peek back at an era of secrets and intrigue

straitstimesSG 7:13:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
Cuba (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Flag
Brazil (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Cambridge(US)

Dallas(US)

Washington(US)

Cuba(CU)

Cruz(BR)

Help about this topicRelated People

John F. Kennedy (6)

Lee Harvey Oswald (4)

Edgar Hoover (3)

Fidel Castro (3)

Donald Trump (2)

Francisco Rodríguez (1)

John Le Carré (1)

Jackie Kennedy (1)

Larry Sabato (1)

Robert F. Kennedy (1)

Lyndon Johnson (1)

Frank Sinatra (1)

Peter Law (1)

Jack Ruby (2)

McGeorge Bundy (1)

National Archives (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Nellie Connally (1)

Michael Eddowes (1)

John Connally (1)

Gerald Posner (1)

Anna Savva (1)

Kennedy Half-Century (1)

Stephen Ward (1)

Soviet Union (1)

Sammy Davies (1)

Case Closed (1)

Fred Otash (1)

Missile Crisis (1)

Chris Elliott (1)

James Angleton (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

CIA (13)

FBI (13)

White House (2)

Warren Commission (2)

The Nation (1)

Cold War (1)

University of Virginia (1)

MI5 (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.