Saturday, October 28, 2017
India wary as Japan, US seek quadrilateral with Aus
Japan and the US are nudging India to close the "quadrilateral" circuit by including Australia in a strategic dialogue. But India, which kept Australia out of the Malabar exercises and remains wary of doing so just yet, is questioning who would dominate the "agenda" of such a formation.... in a strategic dialogue .
economictimes 7:27:00 AM CEST
