China’s twice-a-decade party congress has come to a close. In the imposing Great Hall of the People, China’s seat of power, President Xi Jinping introduced to the world the six other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of the Party-State — Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng. Hindu 3:47:00 PM CEST