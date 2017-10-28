Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, October 28, 2017

The seven wise men from the east

China’s twice-a-decade party congress has come to a close. In the imposing Great Hall of the People, China’s seat of power, President Xi Jinping introduced to the world the six other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of the Party-State — Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

Hindu 3:47:00 PM CEST

Freight train links China with France

xinhuanet_en 8:35:00 AM CEST

Meet the press: Praise from foreign voices in demand at China congress

radioaustralia 8:03:00 AM CEST

Kenyans protest on new presidential election day

xinhuanet_en 3:32:00 PM CEST

EDITORIAL: A different political era

taipeitimes 7:33:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (18)

Help about this topicPlaces

Wuhan(CN)

Peking(CN)

Shanghai(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (3)

Li Keqiang (2)

Wang Yang (2)

Han Zheng (2)

Karl Marx (1)

Jimmy Carter (1)

Zhao Leji (2)

Li Zhanshu (2)

Wang Huning (2)

Even Chang (1)

China Affairs Council (1)

Katharine Chang (1)

Hau Pei-tsun (1)

Liu Jieyi (1)

West Asia (1)

Bill Birtles (1)

Central Asia (1)

Su Chi (1)

Daniel Bell (1)

Central Committee (1)

William Lai (1)

Liu Xin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Beijing University (3)

Mainland Affairs Council (1)

The Economist (1)

Fudan University (1)

Financial Times (1)

National Congress (1)

Kuomintang (1)

The Hindu (1)

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (1)

Democratic Progressive Party (1)

Tsinghua University (1)

China Daily (1)

Politburo Standing Committee (1)

The Guardian (1)

Legislative Yuan (1)

New York Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.