Saturday, October 28, 2017

North Korea nuclear weapon use would meet ‘massive military response’: Mattis

US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis warned Saturday that North Korea would face a “massive military response” if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons. “Make no mistake — any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated,” he said at a press conference on his trip to Seoul.

Hindu 6:42:00 AM CEST

Mattis in South Korea amid US 'aggressive deployment'

globalsecurity 3:41:00 AM CEST

