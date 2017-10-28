|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, October 28, 2017
North Korea nuclear weapon use would meet ‘massive military response’: Mattis
US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis warned Saturday that North Korea would face a “massive military response” if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons. “Make no mistake — any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated,” he said at a press conference on his trip to Seoul.
Hindu 6:42:00 AM CEST
