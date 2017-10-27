Main Menu

Friday, October 27, 2017

Four freed in probe into bomb attack targeting police officer’s car in North

Four people questioned about an attempted car bomb attack on a policeman in the North have been released. The booby trap device was left under the officer’s car at his home near Eglinton, Derry, in June 2015. The targeted man’s wife was also a serving PSNI officer. Three men, aged 29, 38 and 46, and a 32-year-old woman were detained on Thursday.

