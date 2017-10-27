Main Menu

Friday, October 27, 2017

Spain sacks Catalan government after independence declaration

By Sam Edwards and Angus MacSwan. BARCELONA/MADRID (Reuters) - The Madrid government sacked Catalonia's president and dismissed its parliament on Friday, hours after the region declared itself an independent nation in Spain's gravest political crisis since the return of democracy four decades ago.

news-yahoo 11:00:00 PM CEST

Spanish Stasis

thetimes 1:04:00 AM CEST

Spanish unity protester punches Catalan independence supporter in brutal footage as tensions rise in Barcelona

themirror 11:36:00 PM CEST

Macron says Spanish PM has his 'full support'

afp-english 8:46:00 PM CEST

Catalonia crisis deepens, its leader declines to call snap election

yalibnan 5:50:00 PM CEST

Catalan leader urges independence supporters to remain peaceful

GulfDailyNews 5:15:00 PM CEST

Thousands of independence supporters in Barcelona celebrate

expressindia 7:29:00 PM CEST

Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

dawn 4:06:00 PM CEST

Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals

Hindu 1:01:00 PM CEST

UK says will not recognise Catalan independence

onlinenigeria 11:28:00 PM CEST

