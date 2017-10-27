Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, October 27, 2017

Why a Nuclear War Between America and North Korea Is Very Possible

But we do have pathways to avoid it. Why a Nuclear War Between America and North Korea Is Very Possible By 2020, North Korea will either be a post-atomic wasteland; an active war zone; or a de facto nuclear-armed state with a fully developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability, and grudgingly accepted as such.

news-yahoo 6:25:00 AM CEST

Worried Trump Will Strike North Korea, Democrats Pitch Bill To Slow Him Down

news-yahoo 12:08:00 AM CEST

'Our goal is not war'

thedailystarBD 9:45:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (14)

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (5)

Flag
China (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (4)

Kim Jong-un (2)

Edward Markey (1)

Slobodan Milosevic (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Muammar Gaddafi (1)

Saddam Hussein (1)

North Korea (21)

Chris Murphy (3)

United States (2)

Cory Booker (1)

Ramesh Thakur (1)

History Premeditated (1)

Song Young-moo (1)

Brian Schatz (1)

Northeast Asia (1)

Nation Wants (1)

Asia Forum Related Video (1)

Moon Jae-in (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

South Korea (1)

Ted Lieu (1)

Recommended Could (1)

Israel Alternatively (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations (2)

Getty Images (2)

White House (1)

UN Security Council (1)

The Australian (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCSafeguards

Migration

JRCNuclearSecurity

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.