Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, October 27, 2017

Taiwan president making state visits amid China stalemate

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei. Taiwan's President Tsai is setting off for the United States and three South Pacific nations in an effort to crack the diplomatic isolation imposed by rival China.

news-yahoo 6:57:00 PM CEST

China will not change determination to deepen relations with Russia

chinadaily 5:44:00 AM CEST

China Focus: Int'l organizations expect to buy more Chinese products

xinhuanet_en 2:42:00 PM CEST

Chinese vice premier holds phone talks with U.S. commerce secretary

xinhuanet_en 5:46:00 PM CEST

Trump blocks release of "sensitive" assassination files of President John F. Kennedy

xinhuanet_en 8:36:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (20)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Canton(CN)

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (4)

Tsai Ing-wen (3)

Wang Yang (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Solomon Islands (2)

Geng Shuang (1)

And China (1)

Lin Chong-pin (1)

Marie Otaegui (1)

Yuan Lunxiang (1)

South Korea (1)

Wilbur Ross (1)

Yang Yingzhi (1)

Pierre Dorbes (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Red Cross (2)

United Nations (1)

Communist Party of China (1)

Internationaal Comité (1)

National Congress (1)

Democratic Progressive Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.