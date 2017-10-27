|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, October 27, 2017
|
|
Harvey Weinstein Sues Former Company to Get His Emails
|
Now Reading: Harvey Weinstein Sues Former Company to Get His Emails. Harvey Weinstein sued his embattled film and TV company on Thursday to gain access to his phone records, email and personnel file, which his lawyers say he needs to defend himself against a series of sexual harassment allegations.
euronews-en 5:34:00 AM CEST
|
|
|