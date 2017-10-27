Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, October 27, 2017

Russia undermining action against chemical weapons, says UK

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday accused Russia of trying to hide the use of sarin gas by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s government, and said Moscow’s behaviour was undermining the consensus against chemical weapons. A United Nations report released on Thursday found Assad’s....

cyprus-mail 1:06:00 PM CEST

UN report blames sarin gas attack in Khan Sheikhun on Syrian regime

HindustanTimes 10:57:00 AM CEST

Russia Says 'Many Inconsistencies' in UN Report on Syria Sarin Attack

naharnet-en 11:53:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
Russian Federation (7)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Moscow(US)

Idlib(SY)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (3)

Boris Johnson (2)

Sergei Ryabkov (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Staffan de Mistura (1)

Khan Sheikhun (5)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Vassily Nebenzia (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations (3)

UN Security Council (3)

Islamic State (3)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

TerroristAttack

Security

SecurityCouncil

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.