Daily News Analysis
Friday, October 27, 2017
Russia undermining action against chemical weapons, says UK
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday accused Russia of trying to hide the use of sarin gas by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s government, and said Moscow’s behaviour was undermining the consensus against chemical weapons. A United Nations report released on Thursday found Assad’s....
cyprus-mail 1:06:00 PM CEST
