Friday, October 27, 2017
Kashmiris still remember the Black Day of October-27
Shabidullah Wazir. Kashmir is the core political dispute between India and Pakistan and a case of unfinished partition. Pakistan has always provided moral and diplomatic support for the freedom struggle in Kashmir on international forums. The solution to the dispute requires a unitary plebiscite for the whole of J&K under international auspices.
TheFrontierPost-en 6:38:00 AM CEST
