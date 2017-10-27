Main Menu

Friday, October 27, 2017

Bomb kills local secular politician, his brother in Pakistan

A Pakistani government official says a bomb struck a vehicle carrying the local leader of a secular political party in southwestern Pakistan, killing him and his brother. Abdul Salam Achakzai, a deputy commissioner, says Friday's attack took place in the town of Harnai, about 200 kilometers (120....

ABCnews 8:01:00 AM CEST

Second T20: Pakistan are 45-2 after Fakhar and Babar's early wickets

dawn 8:36:00 PM CEST

PTI to eradicate poverty through Chinese model: Imran

tribune 6:33:00 AM CEST

LIVE: Pakistan in trouble in chase of 125

tribune 8:49:00 PM CEST

UAE companies set to tap into Pakistan's potential

khaleejtimes 7:16:00 PM CEST

China urges international community to recognise Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts

tribune 8:45:00 AM CEST

