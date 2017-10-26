|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, October 26, 2017
|
|
Mattis says Philippine troops upheld rights in Marawi battle
|
US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday praised the Philippine military for upholding human rights in a five-month battle against pro-Islamic State group militants in a southern city. Philippine defence chiefs on Monday declared the end of the nation's longest urban war in Marawi, where....
news-yahoo 12:00:00 AM CEST
|
|
|