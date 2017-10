Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs by Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Seekuge Prasanna finished with 23 not out while debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama also made 23. Hasan Ali took a career-best 3-23. Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat. dawn 9:20:00 PM CEST