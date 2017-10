Shares of state-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) made a disappointing debut at the bourses on Wednesday falling 4.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 912. The stock got listed at Rs 850, down 6.79 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 14.44 per cent to Rs 780. expressindia 11:10:00 PM CEST