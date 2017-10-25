Main Menu

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

‘Bank funding will be liquidity-neutral’

The Centre’s move to infuse ₹2.11 lakh crore capital into public sector banks through recapitalisation bonds and budgetary support is a welcome step, according to Urjit Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India. He added the recapitalisation bonds will be liquidity-neutral for the government except for interest payment.

Hindu 6:51:00 PM CEST

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian pegs interest cost of recapitalisation bonds at Rs 9,000 cr

financialexpress 12:02:00 PM CEST

India (3)

Arvind Subramanian (2)

Arun Jaitley (1)

Urjit Patel (1)

Reserve Bank (1)

