|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
|
|
‘Bank funding will be liquidity-neutral’
|
The Centre’s move to infuse ₹2.11 lakh crore capital into public sector banks through recapitalisation bonds and budgetary support is a welcome step, according to Urjit Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India. He added the recapitalisation bonds will be liquidity-neutral for the government except for interest payment.
Hindu 6:51:00 PM CEST
|
|
|