Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Hostage release not a cure for long-damaged US-Pakistan ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Pakistan are hailing the release of a Taliban-held U.S.-Canadian family as a cautious sign of improved ties for a deeply troubled relationship that has endured years of rancor. For the good will to last, Pakistan will need to convince a skeptical Washington....

news-yahoo 8:18:00 PM CEST

Natural disasters ‘have inflicted $28.29b losses’

tribune 6:30:00 AM CEST

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup hockey, live score: IND face stern PAK test

HindustanTimes 1:41:00 PM CEST

Web Exclusives

dailytimesPK 6:22:00 AM CEST

Dissent is patriotic: Pakistani liberals say in unison

dailytimesPK 8:52:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Pakistan (39)

Flag
India (21)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Bangladesh (5)

Flag
Japan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Islamabad(PK)

Lahore(PK)

Washington(US)

Hollywood(US)

Dhaka(BD)

Help about this topicRelated People

Husain Haqqani (1)

Deb Riechmann (1)

Joseph Dunford (1)

Khawaja Asif (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Aly Khan (1)

Harmanpreet Singh (2)

Sjoerd Marijne (1)

Caitlan Coleman (1)

Suraj Karkera (1)

Chinglensana Singh (1)

Tom Bossert (1)

Daniel Markey (1)

Varun Kumar (1)

Michael Kugelman (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Daily Times (3)

White House (2)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Johns Hopkins University (1)

International Studies (1)

Getty Images (1)

Meteorological Department (1)

State Department (1)

The Pentagon (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.