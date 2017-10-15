|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 15, 2017
Hostage release not a cure for long-damaged US-Pakistan ties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Pakistan are hailing the release of a Taliban-held U.S.-Canadian family as a cautious sign of improved ties for a deeply troubled relationship that has endured years of rancor. For the good will to last, Pakistan will need to convince a skeptical Washington....
news-yahoo 8:18:00 PM CEST
