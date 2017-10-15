|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 15, 2017
Russian Senate head to discuss nuclear program with North, South Korea
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior official in the Russian parliament will discuss North Korea's missile and nuclear program in separate talks with parliamentarians from Seoul and Pyongyang on Monday, TASS news agency said. Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Senate upper house, will discuss the issue....
news-yahoo 11:24:00 PM CEST
