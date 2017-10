MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the final game of the WTA Tianjin Open defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, having demonstrated her best qualities, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS commenting on the victory. 30 year-old Sharapova defeated 19 year-old Sabalenka with the score 7:5, 7:6 (10:8). itartass_en 12:06:00 PM CEST