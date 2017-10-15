|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, October 15, 2017
Kavita Devi becomes first Indian woman wrestler to sign for WWE
HT Correspondent Hindustan Times, New Delhi. other sports Kavita Devi has the distinction of being the first Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring, as she was a featured participant in the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament.(Anil Dayal / Hindustan Times) ,a former competitive powerlifter, has....
HindustanTimes 6:15:00 PM CEST
