Sunday, October 15, 2017

Kavita Devi becomes first Indian woman wrestler to sign for WWE

HT Correspondent Hindustan Times, New Delhi. other sports Kavita Devi has the distinction of being the first Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring, as she was a featured participant in the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament.(Anil Dayal / Hindustan Times) ,a former competitive powerlifter, has....

HindustanTimes 6:15:00 PM CEST

WWE signs first woman wrestler from Arab world in global push

kuwaittimes 5:24:00 PM CEST

