|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
Myanmar vows to implement advisory commission's recommendations on Rakhine issue
|
YANGON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Myanmar government has pledged to set out a full roadmap soon for implementing advisory commission's recommendations on Rakhine issue, said a statement of the Office of the State Counselor on late Thursday. The Myanmar-government-appointed Advisory Commission on....
xinhuanet_en 4:34:00 AM CEST
|
|
|