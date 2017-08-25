|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 25, 2017
Canadian stock market continues rising
TORONTO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Canada's main stock index kept rising Thursday after strong quarterly results from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped boost shares in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark Standard & Poor's/TSX Composite Index rose 13 points, or 0.09 percent, to close the day at 15,076.
xinhuanet_en 1:29:00 AM CEST
