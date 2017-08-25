Main Menu

Friday, August 25, 2017

Nawaz’s children, son-in-law challenge Panama case verdict

From left deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. PHOTO: EXPRESS. ISLAMABAD: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law have challenged the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdicts in Panama Papers case, in which the top court, besides....

tribune 9:43:00 AM CEST

Nawaz Sharif’s children file pleas against Pakistan SC’s Panamagate verdict

HindustanTimes 2:00:00 PM CEST

Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Safdar

Maryam Nawaz

Hassan Nawaz

Joint Investigation Team

Salman Akram Raja

Khawaja Haris

Panama Papers

Ishaq Dar

Supreme Court

Nationale Vergadering

