|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, August 25, 2017
|
|
Nawaz’s children, son-in-law challenge Panama case verdict
|
From left deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. PHOTO: EXPRESS. ISLAMABAD: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law have challenged the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdicts in Panama Papers case, in which the top court, besides....
tribune 9:43:00 AM CEST
|
|
|