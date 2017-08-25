|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, August 25, 2017
Football: Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award
Monaco: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo was named UEFA's Player of the Year, beating Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon to the prize, European soccer's governing body announced during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday. Ronaldo helped Real to a second consecutive Champions....
